JAKARTA, May 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT) - Property developer Jakarta Setiabudi, pulp and paper firm Fajar Surya Wisesa and Nusantara Infrastructure to all hold shareholders meetings. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - GOVT SEES 2013 OIL LIFTING AT 910,000 BPD Oil output in 2013 will reach between 880,000 and 910,000 barrels per day (bpd), lower than its 2012 budgeted oil output target of between 910,000 and 940,000 bpd, said R. Priyono, head of the country's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5) - PGN TO ACQUIRE TWO GAS BLOCKS IN 2012 Indonesia's top gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah to acquire two gas blocks, aiming to boost output, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso, adding it expects to complete the deal this year. The firm sees sales volume in 2012 will reach 880 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), up from last year's 795 mmscfd. (Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.13) - CEPU BLOCK SET TO PRODUCE FIRST OIL IN MAY 2014 The Banyu Urip field at the Cepu block in East Java, operated by a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, is expected to begin producing 90,000 bpd of oil in May 2014, said Raden Priyono, head of oil and gas watchdog BP Migas. (Jakarta Post p.3) MARKET SNAPSHOT - Southeast Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday led by Indonesia, rebounding from five straight losses, and Singapore on the back of commodities firms such as palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd. - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. - Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets. - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. - The Brazilian real slumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday, even after the central bank intervened twice to support the currency amid concerns over a domestic economic slowdown and ongoing fears that the European debt crisis might be spreading. - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as hopes grew that Europe would take steps to tackle its debt crisis, which has triggered a massive selloff in global financial markets. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)