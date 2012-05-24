JAKARTA May 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- Press conference by the defence ministry on Indonesia and South Korea Defence Industry Cooperation Committee , 1600 (0900)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- TYCOON TOMMY WINATA TO BUILD WORLD'S FIFTH TALLEST BUILDING

Property developer PT Danayasa Arthatama, owned by tycoon Tommy Winata, plans to build a 111-story building in Jakarta with a hotel, apartments and offices with a total investment of $2 billion, said CEO Agung Prabowo, adding it expects to complete the project within five years.

The firm will invite US-based MGM Hospitality to manage the hotel and apartment. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1, Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.13)

- TANGGUH PLANT TO START GAS SUPPLY TO PLN IN 2013-GOVT

The Tangguh plant in West Papua, operated by a unit of oil giant BP Plc, will start supplying 230 mmscfd of gas to state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrk Negara in 2013, said energy and mineral resources minister Jero Wacik. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7 & Investor Daily p.9)

- DOMESTIC STEEL OUTPUT IN 2012 REACHES 50 PCT OF CAPACITY

The Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association sees domestic steel production in 2012 at 4-4.5 million tonnes or 50 percent of its capacity over concern about a continuing shortage of scrap supplies, said executive director Edward Pinem. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- EXXONMOBIL TO SELL SHARES IN FOUR OIL AND GAS BLOCKS

US-based ExxonMobil Oil plans to sell shares in four oil and gas blocks included Surumana and Mandar blocks on Sulawesi, Cendrawasih block on Papua, and Gunting block in East Java, said Erwin Maryoto, the company's vice president for public and government affairs. (Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking losses across regional markets, as investors fretted over the impact of the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

* Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro flirted with a near two-year low o n Wednesday as investors remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global recovery.

* Brent crude climbed above $106 per barrel on Thursday as traders covered short positions after prices hit their lowest in more than five months the session before on euro zone worries and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme.

* Brazil's real gained against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, bucking a general weakening trend among major emerging market currencies after the country's central bank sold $1.3 billion in swap contracts.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than five months on Wednesday, tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets as investor caution over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.86 0.17% 2.230 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1558.96 -0.14% -2.120 US CRUDE 90.29 0.43% 0.390 DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66 ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,240 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Olivia Rondonuwu)