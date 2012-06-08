JAKARTA, June 8 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - SHARP ELECTRONIC BUILDS SECOND FACTORY IN KARAWANG PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronic maker Sharp Corp, will build its second factory in Karawang, West Java worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($128.89 million), to boost sales, said the vice president of Sharp Corporation Toshio Adachi. (Jakarta Post p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive effect from China rate cuts. * Southeast Asian stock markets traded mainly flat to higher on Thursday amid hopes about debt situation in Europe and gains in commodities-related stocks. Indonesia's stock market rose slightly by 0.49 percent. * The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. * U.S. crude futures slipped on Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke diminished expectations for additional economic stimulus and countered the supportive interest rate cut unexpectedly announced by China. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, tracking lower crude oil as investors turned cautious on prospects of the United States introducing fresh monetary stimulus and European policymakers rescuing Spanish banks. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.99 -0.01 -0.14 USD/JPY 79.71 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 1.64 -0.42 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1591.16 0.13 2.01 US CRUDE 83.95 -1.01 -0.87 DOW JONES 12460.96 0.37 46.17 ASIA ADRS 113.54 0.41 0.46 FTSE 100 5447.79 1.18 63.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,310 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)