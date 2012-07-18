JAKARTA, July 18 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- BTPN H1 NET PROFIT JUMPS 57 PCT
PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional, a mid-sized
lender controlled by private equity firm TPG Capital, said its
first half net profit jumped 57 percent to 921 billion rupiah as
loans grew 28 percent to 34.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- ANTAM H1 GOLD OUTPUT MEETS TARGET
State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang produced
3.6 tonnes of gold in the first half of the year. It has a
full-year output target of 7 tonnes, said Bambang Wijanarko, a
company executive. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* The Jakarta composite index rose 0.8 percent on
Tuesday, led by flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia and
telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, as most
Southeast Asian stock markets extended gains for a third day on
hopes of a further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S.
central bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures
later in the year, after chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy
view of the U.S. economic recovery. Oil prices also rose for a
fifth straight session.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday,
as traders booked profits from the previous day's rally, though
the market could resume its advance as persistent hot and dry
weather in the United States reduces global oilseeds supply.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030
USD/JPY 79.07 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5011 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1584.55 0.10% 1.660
US CRUDE 88.91 -0.35% -0.310
DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33
ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24
THAI STOCKS 1224.21 0.82% 9.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)