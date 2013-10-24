JAKARTA Oct 24 As the world's most populous
Muslim country, Indonesia has high demand for clothing that
adheres to religious rules emphasising modesty for women.
But as the stylish, colourful and cool outfits at Jakarta
Fashion Week showed, the Southeast Asian nation also aims to be
the global leader in the Muslim fashion industry that is worth
nearly $100 billion by some estimates.
Indonesia's government is championing young designers and
the garment trade, which employs more than 3 million people and
contributes about $15 billion to the economy.
"We can be the trend-setter," said Mari Pangestu, the
tourism and creative economy minister. "We have the vision and
mission that Indonesia can be the capital of Muslim fashion."
Often perceived as conservative and requiring women to be
covered from head to toe, the rules range from strict
interpretations of modesty in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan to
more moderate versions in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Headdresses are compulsory in any case and outfits should
not be tight or see-through, but the three young Indonesians who
kicked off Jakarta Fashion Week were clearly challenging
stereotypes with their ready-to-wear collections.
Nur Zahra showed folk designs in organic materials with
natural colours, mainly indigo and khaki.
Jenahara Nasution's Eastern Opulence line was sleekly cut
with linings of flowing organdy and chiffon silk, accented with
traditional Tasikmalaya embroidery from West Java.
Dian Wahyu Utami's Dian Pelangi brand delved into the 1960s
with bursts of bright colours in batik prints.
MODERN AND COOL
The three designers - all participants in the government's
Indonesia Fashion Forward programme to develop young talent for
the international market - said they wanted to create clothes
with broad appeal, including for women in Western countries.
"To make Muslim wear so the people look cool has always been
my mission," said 27-year-old Nasution.
Her Jenahara brand is in talks with an agent from Milan to
market the collection in Italy, Russia and Dubai. She said her
production capacity has nearly doubled since last year.
"The agent had an initial order of 200 pieces per season,"
Nasution said. "But after they checked out my collection, they
wanted me to sign a three-year contract."
Wahyu Utami, whose parents started the Dian Pelangi brand 22
years ago using her first name, went to her first show five
years ago in Melbourne. She got a "wonderful response" and
plenty of interest in her next collections, she said.
"I realised there is international potential for this Muslim
fashion," she said.
Dian Pelangi now has a branch in Malaysia and is expanding
into Singapore and Brunei. It has buyers in Australia, Egypt,
the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Kuwait. The collections
were also sold at shows in France, Germany, Hungary and other
European countries.
"We haven't reached the United States yet, so that is our
next target. I also want to open my own stores in the Middle
East, not just sell our collection in department stores," Wahyu
Utami said.
"Korea is famous for its K-Pop culture and Indonesia is
famous for its Muslim wear, so why don't we focus on that?"
(Editing by John O'Callaghan)