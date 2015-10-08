Oct 8 Energy and mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc said the government of Indonesia has assured the company's local unit that it will approve the extension of operations beyond 2021.

The government is working on economic stimulus measures, including revisions to mining regulations, Freeport said.

Freeport mines copper, gold and silver in the Grasberg project in Indonesia, under a contract with the government. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)