(Adds analyst views, Rio Tinto's stake in Freeport's Indonesian
operations, updates stock price)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 8 U.S. energy and mining company
Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Thursday it has been
assured by the government of Indonesia that the mining contract
for its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine will be extended
beyond 2021.
The pledge was seen as a promising development for Phoenix,
Arizona-based Freeport, which is under pressure from billionaire
activist investor Carl Icahn and slumping commodity prices.
The development is modestly positive because it indicates
the two sides are holding constructive talks, said Clarksons
Platou Securities analyst Jeremy Sussman, who added that details
on terms would be needed to better assess the arrangement.
Shares were up 1.7 percent to $13.24, after climbing more
than 10 percent on Wednesday, when Freeport said two Icahn
appointees were added to its board of directors.
Freeport declined to provide details on the current terms of
its contract, spending plans or the expected timing of a formal
deal with the government.
Freeport, the biggest listed U.S. copper producer, said the
Indonesian government is working on economic stimulus measures,
including revisions to mining regulations.
Indonesia's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources said in
a letter to Freeport that the government would not "unreasonably
withhold or delay approval" the contract extension.
The company can submit its proposal for Grasberg, one of the
world's biggest copper mines, after regulatory amendments
governing coal and mineral resources are completed.
Freeport must commit to continuing its $18 billion
investment in the country when the contract extension is
approved, said the letter from Minister Sudirman Said.
Freeport, which has been trying for years to obtain a
contract extension, plans to transition Grasberg from open pit
to underground mining in late 2017. Production is expected to
ramp up over several years to process approximately 240,000
tonnes of ore daily.
Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport for a 40
per cent share of Grasberg's production above specific levels
until 2021, then 40 per cent of all production after 2021.
The promise of an extension reflects Freeport's previous
agreement to higher royalties, domestic processing and
divestment, the company said in a statement.
The government currently has a 9.4 percent stake in
Freeport's Indonesian unit and the company must propose a plan
to increase that stake by Oct. 14.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto, additional reporting by
Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; editing by Savio D'Souza and
Jeffrey Benkoe)