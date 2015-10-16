UPDATE 4-Pearson shares jump on new cost-cuts, investors rebel at AGM
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
JAKARTA Oct 16 Indonesia's energy ministry said a contract extension for U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian operations will be given "promptly" once the government implements a planned mining regulatory amendment.
Freeport Indonesia would be able to seek a contract extension as soon as the amendment was completed and the government "will not unreasonably withhold or delay approval," it said in a letter to the company dated Oct. 7, and distributed to reporters on Friday.
Indonesia aims to finalise the amendmend by year end. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.