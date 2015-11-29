SINGAPORE Nov 30 Almost 100 people were rescued
when a ferry sailing towards Singapore from the Indonesian
island of Batam hit a floating object and reportedly started to
sink, authorities in the city-state said.
Ferry operator Batamfast called out two other ferries that
rescued all 90 passengers and seven crew and took them back to
the Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam, Singapore's Maritime and
Port Authority said in an emailed statement.
The authority said early on Monday it had received a report
of the incident on the 'Sea Prince' at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday (1345
GMT).
A passenger, Chella Ho, said the ferry started sinking
slowly in deep water and passengers were loaded into two
inflatable boats but those boats also sank because they were
overloaded, TV news network Channel News Asia reported. (bit.ly/1PV598q)
