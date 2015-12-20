(Updates throughout)
JAKARTA Dec 20 Hopes faded on Sunday for 78
people missing from a ferry that sank off Indonesia's eastern
island of Sulawesi, officials said, after 37 passengers were
pulled alive from rough seas by rescuers in helicopters, fishing
vessels and rubber dinghies.
Three people have been found dead in the Gulf of Bone off
South Sulawesi since the vessel with 118 on board ran into
trouble on Saturday.
Roki Asikin, head of the local rescue team, told Metro TV
the search for survivors would resume with daylight on Monday.
"We've tried our best with all the equipment we have, with
the help of the search and rescue team's helicopters and its
Pacitan ship. We are grateful for fishermen's help," Alamsyah,
chief of the Disaster Mitigation Agency in the island's Wajo
regency told Reuters.
"But we are worried that more than 24 hours have passed. We
are waiting for miracles, God's miracles. We hope that all of
them can survive."
He said waves of up to three metres in height and strong
winds had hampered efforts to find survivors during the day.
Many of those rescued were found with life jackets floating
in the sea after they had abandoned the stricken ferry, and four
people were found alive in a fish trap.
One passenger rescued by fishermen, who gave his name as
Mussakar, told the TV One channel: "When the ship listed and was
about to sink, everyone jumped. There was a lifeboat ... but
then it capsized and sank."
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Gareth Jones)