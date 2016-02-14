* Subsidised fertilizers illegally sold -unpublished govt
report
* Sold at up to 40 percent above state-set prices in 2015
-report
* Have not heard of any distribution problems this year
-ministry
By Randy Fabi and Bernadette Christina Munthe
SUKOHARJO/JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb 15 Millions of
dollars worth of subsidised fertilizers meant for small
Indonesian farmers are being sold to big plantations, such as
palm oil and rubber, at huge profits by state-backed retailers,
a government report viewed by Reuters shows.
A shortage of cheap fertilizers at a time when an El Nino
weather event is threatening harvests could hurt food supplies
in Southeast Asia's largest economy, scuppering President Joko
Widodo's self-sufficiency targets that are already under
pressure due to rampant corruption in the farm sector.
According to the yet-to-be-published government report,
parts of which were seen by Reuters, as much as 30 percent of
subsidised fertilizers were misallocated in some areas of
Indonesia last year.
Investigators with the ombudsman found subsidised fertilizer
being sold at as high as 2,500 rupiah ($0.1854) per kg in 2015,
around 40 percent above the state-set price but below the
non-subsidised 4,200 rupiah that plantations must pay.
"The kiosks are selling fertilizer to plantations and not to
the small farmers," said an investigator, who declined to be
named as the report, based on data from five key rice-growing
districts on three different islands, had not been finalised.
Disorderly distribution and scant oversight have also
allowed many of the country's 44,000 state-approved farm
retailers to collude amongst themselves to sell subsidised
fertilizers at higher prices, the investigator added.
Suwandi, head of the information and data centre at the
agriculture ministry, said: "Basically, we do not tolerate any
discrepancy in the field. It probably happened case by case, but
we encourage local governments to strengthen supervision."
"In 2015, there were 40 cases processed by law enforcement.
It is better now. Before farmers were complaining about
fertilizer scarcity, now not as much."
Hasil Sembiring, the ministry's director general of food
crops, also said he had not heard of any problems in
distribution this year.
"If it happens, please report it as soon as possible and if
possible please report where it happened and when," said
Sembiring, who is in charge of monitoring crop production and in
contact with farmers on issues such as fertilizer distribution.
Some farmers, however, say the situation this year remains
pretty much the same as in 2015.
"We are only getting about half of our subsidised
fertilizer," farmer Setyarman told Reuters via a translator at
his home in Sukoharjo, Central Java - a rice-producing region.
"Distributors and retailers hold on to their stock and when
there is a scarcity they sell it at higher prices that most
small farmers can't afford."
In Sukoharjo alone, at least $1.58 million of subsidised
fertilizers did not make it to their intended beneficiaries in
2015, according to the report.
LIMITED SUCCESS
The subsidised fertilizer scheme is Indonesia's biggest farm
support programme at 30.1 trillion rupiah, accounting for around
half of this year's agriculture budget. It allows only small
farmers with 2 hectares or less of land to buy
government-supported fertilizer at below-market prices.
But its success has so far been limited as evident from the
fact that annual rice crop output has held at around 36 million
tonnes since 2011 despite a 60 percent jump in subsidies.
In fact, last year local rice prices rose 13 percent, versus
a 16 percent drop in the Asian benchmark RI-THBKN5-P1, partly
due to the misallocation of subsidised fertilizers. Around 74
percent of Indonesia's 14.14 million rice farming households own
less than 1 hectare of farmland, statistics bureau data shows.
State-owned fertilizer company, PT Pupuk, has tried to
resolve distribution problems by making subsidised products pink
so they are easy to identify, but experts say retailers can
easily wash or mix the products to make them the normal white.
"We work hard to prevent the subsidised fertilizer from
going into the wrong hands," said company spokesman Wijaya
Laksana. "But ... we simply can't work alone to prevent this
from happening again. We need help from local authorities."
Subsidised fertilizers are produced by state-owned firms in
volumes that are determined by parliament with inputs from farm
groups. This is sent to 2,485 distributors and 274 farm
cooperatives, who with the help of government officials then
decide how much is to be distributed to the 44,000 retailers.
In Sukoharjo, an employee at government-approved distributor
Subur Makmur said retailers were hiking prices of subsidised
fertilizers to cover "operational costs".
For rice farmer Setyarman, the increasing cost of fertilizer
means fending for himself to ensure a good harvest. "Our only
alternative now is to use organic fertilizer that we make
ourselves."
($1 = 13,485.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Fergus Jensen,
reporting by Randy Fabi in Sukoharjo and Bernadette Christina
Munthe in Jakarta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)