By Lenita Sulthani
| JAKARTA, April 25
JAKARTA, April 25 An Indonesian martial arts
film with fast fight sequences has smashed domestic box office
records and become the first Indonesian flick to break into the
U.S. box office, also winning acclaim at international film
festivals.
Now the movie's director hopes the film's success will
breathe new life into Pencak Silat, the Indonesian martial art
it showcases - and one whose followers are dwindling at home.
"The Raid: Redemption" was released worldwide on March 28
and reached number 11 in the U.S. box office at the start of
April, drawing an audience of more than 2 million. At home, it
has drawn an audience of more than 1 million, a spectacular
amount for the local movie industry.
"It's a film that can help promote the idea of people
knowing Silat all around the world," said Gareth Evans, a
filmmaker from Wales who wrote and directed the movie after
falling in love with Pencak Silat several years ago.
"So if through this film there are audience members in the
U.S., UK or France, or anywhere else in the world, that suddenly
start to learn more about Silat, or people that want to learn to
actually be able to perform Silat, then we've done our job."
Pencak Silat has more than 150 variations in style across
Indonesia, utilizing hand and foot movements. Evans said he was
impressed by the beauty of how Silat athletes move into an
attack, as well as the brutality behind it, but its popularity
has diminished among younger Indonesians.
The movie, called simply "The Raid" in Indonesia, tells the
story of an Indonesian SWAT team sent to capture a crime lord
who lives and works in a multi-storey tower block.
It stars Pencak Silat master and former champion Iko Uwais
as a police chief and Yayah Ruhiyan, who has served as an
international Pencak Silat referee, as a criminal mastermind.
The two co-choreographed fight scenes.
Shot in three months with a budget of a million dollars, the
movie garnered rave reviews from international critics,
including a Midnight Madness award at the Toronto Film Festival,
and was showcased at the Sundance Film Festival as well as in
Spain, Italy and Dublin.
Critics praised the film for its non-stop action and
meticulous choreography, though Evans said he and producer Ario
Sagantoro had done nothing innovative and used the same style as
Hong Kong action movies from the 1980s. Some 90 percent of the
movie was shot indoors.
"That was the only rule, that we wanted to make a film that
we wanted to watch. So we weren't thinking 'Oh well, maybe we
could do this at the box office, or maybe we can sell to this
country and this country,'" Evans said.
"We knew we had to sell internationally, but we had no idea
how we would perform, we had no idea how people would respond.
Everything that has happened since Toronto has been a bonus."
Evans started directing Asian movies before he left his home
country, making "Samurai Monogatari" in 2003 as a film school
project. He came to know Pencak Silat while shooting a
documentary five years ago.
He and Sagantoro have also made "Merantau," which was
popular locally before going to international film festivals.
A graphic novel version of "The Raid" has been launched to
capitalise on its popularity, and a second instalment is
currently in development. It will showcase Pencak Silat again,
but in a bigger and more ambitious scale by taking the story to
the streets to "blow up Jakarta," said producer Sagantoro.
Fans in Indonesia approved of the movie, which was picked up
by Sony Pictures after its original release for local theatres.
"I like the action and the story. This is good for the film
industry in Indonesia," said 15-year-old Caca Anisa. "I am proud
of it."
(Writing by Elaine Lies; editing by Paul Casciato)