JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia's constitutional court
threw out a legal challenge to the role of the financial
services authority (OJK) in supervising lenders, the court's
chief said on Tuesday.
One of the plaintiffs, researcher Salamuddin Daeng, had said
earlier this year that the central bank, not the OJK, should
supervise the banking industry.
The constitutional court chief, Arief Hidayat, rejected the
challenge on Tuesday, saying that "both macro and micro
supervision that is currently done by the two institutions, the
central bank and the OJK, is an open legal policy".
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)