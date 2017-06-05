By Eveline Danubrata and Umesh Desai
| JAKARTA/HONG KONG, June 5
JAKARTA/HONG KONG, June 5 Indonesian companies
are striving to utilize a window of opportunity to raise funds
on better terms that has opened after Standard & Poor's
long-awaited upgrade of the country's credit rating to
investment grade.
Before its May 19 upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign credit
outlook to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', S&P had held out for more than
five years from matching the ratings awarded by its peers, Fitch
and Moody's, to Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
S&P's move, which reflected what it saw as reduced risks to
Indonesia's fiscal position, now gives the country access to a
wider pool of funds as some money managers make portfolio
allocations based on the U.S. agency's rating.
A rating upgrade favorably impacts the market for government
bonds. But the increased liquidity it generates can drive down
yields, thus also helping corporate borrowers. And the S&P
upgrade comes after some Indonesian companies have benefited
from a rebound in commodity prices and stronger infrastructure
spending in the country.
At least a dozen companies such as state-controlled port
operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III (Pelindo 3) and
petrochemical producer PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
are seeking fresh funds. Companies that are issuing
debt such as Pelindo 3 are hoping to get a lower borrowing cost,
while those like Chandra Asri aim to get attractive pricing for
selling more shares.
Already this year, Indonesian borrowers have been active.
In the five months, 39 Indonesian companies issued debt and
equity worth a total of $8.5 billion, Thomson Reuters data
showed. That compares with 14 companies that raised $2.45
billion during the same period a year earlier.
Pelindo 3, one of seven Indonesian companies that S&P also
upgraded last month, is planning to issue up to 5.5 trillion
rupiah ($413.4 million) in bonds this year to expand ports, said
corporate secretary Faruq Hidayat.
"We want to take advantage of the momentum," Hidayat said.
"With the lifting of our rating, hopefully we will be more
competitive."
Demand for Indonesian corporate bonds, especially those that
mature in 1-3 years, has picked up as they offer more attractive
yields than government bonds, said ANZ strategist Jennifer
Kusuma.
REFORM STORY?
Fund managers also say an improvement in Indonesia's
economic fundamentals and a rise in foreign-currency reserves
are expected to cushion it from any outflows when the Federal
Reserve again raises U.S. interest rates.
"The inflows into Indonesia started even before the upgrade
because Indonesia has been a good reform story these past few
years," said Mark Baker, Hong Kong-based investment director at
Standard Life Investments, which is overweight on Indonesian
government bonds.
"The government has recognized the need to ramp up
investments, particularly in infrastructure and lift revenues
which are low relative to GDP," he said.
However, some potential investors are holding back due to
concerns about political stability and other obstacles for
foreign direct investment in Indonesia, such as red tape.
Some funds are also becoming pickier due to the increased
supply of share and debt sales.
"I am being selective because not all companies that are
doing IPOs (initial public offerings) are good and the timings
are also close together," said Andry Taneli, a portfolio manager
at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Asset Management.
"So we have to wisely allocate our funds," he said, adding
that he prefers the consumer, banking and infrastructure
sectors.
($1 = 13,305 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)