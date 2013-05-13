(Adds background on Basri)
JAKARTA May 13 Indonesia's president plans this
week to name a new finance minister to oversee Southeast Asia's
largest economy, acting finance minister Hatta Rajasa said on
Monday, with Investment Chief Chatib Basri seen as the leading
contender.
However, Basri declined to say if he would be appointed the
next finance minister, telling Reuters "let's wait for the
announcement from the president."
If confirmed, the 47-year-old would replace Rajasa after
less than a month at the helm.
Rajasa took on the acting role after President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono's surprise decision in February to nominate
then-finance minister, Agus Martowardojo, as the sole candidate
to head the central bank. Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin
Nasution's five-year term ends on May 22.
If appointed, one of Basri's first major challenges would be
how to soften the impact of fuel subsidies which have driven a
hole in the budget. So far the government has dithered at major
changes, fearful of adding to inflation and nervous of the
social tension an increase could trigger.
Basri, who has a doctorate in economics, served as special
adviser to former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati before
becoming Indonesia's investment chief in October 2011.
He has also served on the regional advisory board of Toyota
Motor Asia, independent commissioner for PT Astra
International, cement producer PT Semen Indonesia
and coal producer PT Indika Energy.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Jakarta bureau; Writing by
Randy Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Shri Navaratnam)