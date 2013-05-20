* Former investment chief named finance minister
* Economists praise choice
* Slowing growth, bloated subsidy bill big challenges
* Basri is protege of former finance minister
By Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA, May 20 Indonesia named its respected
investment chief as finance minister on Monday as Southeast
Asia's biggest economy grapples with slowing economic growth and
how to bring down the massive cost of fuel subsidies.
The appointment of Muhamad Chatib Basri, who oversaw record
foreign investment into Indonesia in his last job, was widely
applauded by economists. It helps lay to rest concerns the
president might choose a finance minister more likely to do his
political bidding ahead of next year's elections.
Basri, 47, will become Indonesia's third finance minister in
as many years when he is inaugurated on Tuesday. Both of his
predecessors were seen as having fallen foul of powerful vested
business interests.
In a brief statement announcing the long-delayed
appointment, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono praised Basri's
credentials as an economist, and his record during a 1-1/2 year
stint as head of the investment coordinating board.
But with a parliamentary election next April and the
presidential election -- in which Yudhoyono cannot run -- some
three months later, Basri has limited time to bring in any major
new financial policy.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's earlier this month
downgraded its outlook for Indonesia to stable from positive,
citing concerns that much-needed economic reforms were losing
momentum in Jakarta.
Basri said his immediate task was to complete this year's
revised budget.
"I was asked (by the president) to guard prudent fiscal
policy," he told reporters.
"Secondly, the president also asked me .... to formulate a
fiscal policy or fiscal incentives which suit the needs of
investment in the future. Third, investment must consider labour
intensive sectors or creating jobs."
The announcement came on the same day the government began
presenting budget proposals for next year which assume slightly
stronger growth for 2014, though that may be based in part on
heavy spending as a result of next year's elections.
The economy is also facing growing deficits in both its
current and capital accounts, which is worrying some investors
and placing pressure on the rupiah, emerging Asia's worst
performing currency last year.
"Chatib Basri is not seen as someone who comes from a
political background and his appointment as the head of BKPM
(investment board) has also been perceived as rather positive,"
said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Other economists also welcomed the appointment of a
politically neutral minister and the main Jakarta stock exchange
index rose on the announcement. It ended the day up 1.35
percent.
Basri faces a broad range of concerns over the economy.
Growth has been slowing and the government now expects GDP to
rise 6.2 percent this year, some way below below original hopes.
The biggest challenge could well be fuel price subsidies
which are draining the budget just as the government is under
pressure to boost spending on infrastructure or risk scaring
away what has been record foreign direct investment.
Yudhoyono has repeatedly dodged tackling the politically
sensitive issue and has been more generally criticised for being
indecisive over other key issues.
This month he said he would only consider fuel price
increases if parliament agreed funding to protect the poor from
the inflationary impact of higher fuel prices.
The previous minister, Agus Martowardojo, was abruptly
removed from the position in April and will take over as head of
the central bank later this month. Yudhoyono has never publicly
explained the changes. His chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa
has been acting finance minister in the interim.
Basri is seen as a protege of widely respected former
finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati who stepped down in 2010
in the face of an onslaught of politically motivated criticism.
She went on the become managing director of the World Bank.
The new finance minister has a Ph.D in economics from
Australian National University.
Writing by Jonathan Thatcher