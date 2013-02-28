(Refiling to add dropped word in final line)

JAKARTA Feb 28 Indonesia's finance minister said there was "no political pressure" to oust him, disputing media speculation that he was being pushed out of the cabinet because of his stands on two issues involving influential businessmen.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono unexpectedly nominated Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo to replace Darmin Nasution, whose term as Bank Indonesia governor ends in May. But some politicians have questioned Martowardojo's suitability for the job. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)