* CVC offers up to $346 mln stake, First Media $206 mln
* Link Net shares offered in 6,200-6,700 rupiah/each
range-terms
* Shares of Link Net more than quadrupled since mid-May IPO
(Adds cornerstone investors, benchmark stock performance)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Elzio Barreto
JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Oct 13 Private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners and Indonesian internet and cable operator
PT First Media plan to sell up to $668 million in shares in
broadband provider PT Link Net Tbk in what would be Jakarta's
biggest stock sale in over 18 months.
The sale, announced on Monday, will allow Link Net's biggest
investors to cash in on a surge that has seen the network
provider's stock price quadruple since a mid-May initial public
offering as more and more Indonesian households go online. Link
Net expects sales to grow 20 percent in 2014 as it adds up to
250,000 new homes.
CVC, First Media and two other minority
shareholders are offering 1.22 billion of shares in Link Net in
an indicative range of 6,200-6,700 rupiah apiece, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The deal received commitments worth $257 million from nine
cornerstone investors including fund manager BlackRock Inc.
, hedge fund firm Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
and Goldman Sachs Investment Strategies, said a source
with direct knowledge of the matter who couldn't be named
because details of the deal aren't public.
Malaysian investment firm CMY Capital and U.S. fund managers
Neuberger Berman and William Blair & Co. were also among the
cornerstone investors, the source added.
At the upper end of the range, the sale would be worth 8.15
trillion rupiah ($668 million). The deal would be the biggest in
Indonesia since CVC and other shareholders sold a $1.48 billion
stake in PT Matahari Department Store Tbk in March
2013.
Shares of Link Net were down 0.4 percent in early afternoon
trading in Jakarta, giving the company a $1.8 billion market
capitalisation. The benchmark Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite
Index was down 0.6 percent.
First Media said in a securities filing it will sell 334.69
million shares, equivalent to an 11 percent stake in Link Net.
CVC is selling 629.8 million shares through Asia Link Dewa Pte
Ltd, according to the term sheet.
As of June, First Media, the media arm of Indonesian
conglomerate Lippo Group, held 41 percent of Link Net. First
Media said it will be the single largest shareholder in Link Net
after all transactions are completed.
CIMB, Ciptadana Securities, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs
were hired to manage the selldown.
(1 US dollar = 12,197.0000 rupiah)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)