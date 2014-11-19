JAKARTA Nov 19 Indonesia on Wednesday detained
200 Malaysians found fishing illegally in its waters, as it
moves to stem billions of dollars in economic losses, a senior
government official told Reuters.
A crackdown on illegal fishing, which costs the vast
archipelagic nation around $25 billion a year, kicked off this
week, Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told Reuters in a rare
interview.
The drive is likely to spark tension with countries in the
region, as new President Joko Widodo adopts a more assertive
stance on the maritime sector of Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
"The president has said our maritime sector is in a state of
emergency...so we need a new, bold approach and that's why he's
declared a war on illegal fishing," said Widjajanto, an expert
on defence and foreign affairs.
"We are trying to send a clear message to our neighbours
like Malaysia and China, which operate illegal ships in our
territory, that this is not a normal situation for us."
Widjajanto said he expected at least 300 more illegal
fishermen to be detained in the next few days.
The comments follow strong rhetoric from Widodo, who called
this week for foreign ships to be sunk if they were discovered
sailing without permission in Indonesian waters.
"Sink 10 to 20," the Jakarta Post newspaper reported Widodo
as saying. "It would make them think," he added, referring to
illegal fishermen.
"But remember to rescue the onboard crew first."
Indonesia also plans to lodge diplomatic protests with the
countries involved, to pre-empt complaints over the capture of
their citizens, said Widjajanto.
Indonesia aims to launch a new coastguard force in
mid-December tasked with preventing piracy and illegal fishing,
and safeguarding maritime borders, the chief security minister
told Reuters last week.
