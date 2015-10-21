JAKARTA Oct 21 Indonesia will cut the number of
flights allowed per hour from Jakarta's main airport due to
safety concerns, officials said on Wednesday, following a series
of major crashes that have killed more than 300 in the last
year.
Indonesian airports have struggled to cope with the huge
expansion of air travel in Southeast Asia's largest economy,
getting poor marks in a 2014 safety audit by the U.N. aviation
agency due to insufficient staffing.
To help ease the work load on air traffic controllers at
Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, it will be
limited to 62 take-offs and landings an hour, down from around
72 at peak hours currently, said Muzaffar Ismail, director for
aircraft operations at the transportation ministry.
"With the high frequency of flights, there is a greater risk
of collisions and accidents," Ismail said.
The changes were not expected to lead to a reduction in the
number of take-offs and landings per day, as more flights would
be scheduled for off-peak hours to meet the new capacity
requirements. Haze from slash-and-burn forest fires was not
mentioned as a safety concern.
Experts questioned how reducing the number of flights would
actually fix Indonesia's air safety problems.
"If 72 flights an hour was not safe, then why did they
approve it in the first place?" said Jakarta-based aviation
consultant Gerry Soejatman.
"It seems to be an overreaction. Instead of mitigating the
risk, they seem to be avoiding the risk."
Indonesia has a poor aviation safety record, with four major
crashes in less than a year.
In December, an AirAsia flight went down in the Java Sea,
killing all 162 on board. More than 120 people died in June in
the crash of a military transport plane, while all 54 on board a
Trigana Air aircraft died in a crash in Papua in August.
