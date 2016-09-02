JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia's procurement agency
has reached a 'principle agreement' to import an additional
70,000 tonnes of buffalo meat from India this year, Bulog
procurement director Wahyu said on Friday, referring to
discussions with the trade and agriculture ministers.
"In principle they both agree. We'll discuss the details
today," Wahyu, who goes by one name only, told reporters. The
deal would bring Indonesia's total buffalo meat imports to
80,000 tonnes in 2016, he said.
The agency will also import 260,000 tonnes of raw sugar,
"most of it from Brazil," Bulog CEO Djarot Kusumayakti told
reporters.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus
Jensen)