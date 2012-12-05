* First REDD forest carbon project approved in Indonesia
* Investors including Gazprom to earn carbon offsets
* Approval marks end of four years of troubled negotiations
By David Fogarty
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Indonesia on Wednesday approved
a rainforest conservation project that sets aside an area
roughly the size of Singapore and rewards investors with
tradable carbon credits in the first of its kind to win formal
backing in the country.
Four years in the making, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity
Reserve will protect nearly 80,000 hectares (200,000 acres),
much of it carbon-rich peat swamp forest at risk of being felled
for palm oil plantations.
Russian energy giant Gazprom and German insurance
firm Allianz are backers of the project, the world's
first on deep peat.
A senior Indonesian official announced the approval on the
sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Doha, Qatar. Forestry
Minister Zulkifli Hasan signed a letter last week saying the
project had passed all the key steps. Reuters has seen a copy.
"We hope projects like Rimba Raya will lead the way in
proving that conservation can address the rural development
needs of the communities and also preserve our forests for
generations to come," Hasan said in a statement.
Indonesia has the world's third-largest expanse of tropical
forests but these are disappearing quickly in the rush to grow
more food and exploit timber and mineral wealth. Forest
clearance is a major source of greenhouse gases.
By saving the forest and locking away planet-warming carbon,
investors such as Gazprom will receive carbon credits they can
sell for profit or use to cut their own emissions. Money from
credit sales will also fund local livelihood projects.
The project area, in Central Kalimantan province on Borneo
island, is brimming with rare animal species and adjoins a
national park. It is designed to be a sanctuary for endangered
orangutans.
Rimba Raya is part of a U.N.-led scheme called reducing
emissions from deforestation and degradation (REDD). The aim is
to show forests can pay for themselves and compete with powerful
palm oil, mining and timber interests.
It challenges Indonesia's often poor conservation record and
lax enforcement where national parks are illegally logged. Palm
oil firms have also been found guilty of flouting laws and
illegally clearing forest for plantations.
"This is a small but significant step in terms of
contributing to the government's efforts to reduce carbon
emissions and showing that larger volumes of forest carbon
credits can be sold to credible buyers," said Andrew Wardell,
programme director, forests and governance, at the Center for
International Forestry Research in Indonesia.
But he said REDD projects remain costly to develop and
validate.
Over Rimba Raya's 30-year life, the project will generate
about 104 million credits, each representing a tonne of carbon.
In total, that equates to 300 million to 500 million euros ($390
million to $650 million) based on current market rates for REDD
carbon offsets.
POWERFUL FRIENDS
Hasan's comments mark a dramatic swing in Rimba Raya's
fortunes.
The project initially met all the ministry of forestry
milestones and look set for approval in 2010. But it fell foul
of opaque land use rules and pressure from a palm oil firm.
After being approved to cover 90,000 ha, the project in
early 2011 was slashed in half, jeopardizing its viability. The
ministry cited overlapping claims to the land. The ministry also
granted palm oil firm PT Best Agro International 9,000 ha of
land previously allotted to the Rimba Raya project.
A Reuters special report last year on the project
highlighted the ministry's about-face and the mismatch between
the government's green goals and the power of palm oil firms.
After the Reuters story, the project found powerful backers
that eventually restored the ministry's support.
These included Indonesian businessman Rusmin Widjaja, who
stepped in as a white knight to use his influence and financial
backing. Singapore-based Widjaja supplies flight simulators to
the Indonesian military but also invests in waste-to-energy
projects. He recently told Reuters of his worries about the
rapid loss of Indonesia's forests.
"Forests in Indonesia need good governance, need clear rules
and this project is a good for Indonesia and the world. That's
why I wanted to save this project from disarray," he said.
Central Kalimantan governor A. Teras Narang also offered
critical support in letter last month seen by Reuters.
Perhaps most influential, though, is Triwatty Marciano, a
special adviser to Rimba Raya and wife of the Marciano Norman,
the head of Indonesia's State Intelligence Agency.
Ibu Watty, as she is known, helped resolve differences
within the ministry and overcome opposition from PT Best. In a
July 2012 letter to the ministry approved by Best President
Director Winarto Tjajadi, and seen by Reuters, the firm
effectively renounced its claim to any overlapping concessions
in return for replacement land elsewhere.
For the project developers, Americans Todd Lemons and Jim
Procanik, it marks the end of long and at times bitter process.
"Our mistake was in assuming that the logic of REDD and
Rimba Raya was self-evident," said Lemons, CEO of project
development firm InfiniteEARTH.
Both men, along with Gazprom, invested heavily in Rimba Raya
to ensure it met the toughest verification standards.
Credits are expected to start to flow to Gazprom, Allianz and
other buyers in early 2013.