* Plantation firm clears forest before key approvals
* Customers Bunge, Cargill say concerned by allegations
* Police investigate, locals demand compensation
* Case is test of Indonesian land reforms
* Plantation firm denies any wrongdoing
By Olivia Rondonuwu and David Fogarty and Niluksi Koswanage
PANGKUH, Indonesia, July 12 An Indonesian palm
oil firm received preliminary approval six years ago for a large
plantation in a swampy, forested corner of Borneo island,
bringing the promise of jobs and roads to impoverished villages.
By the book, that would have marked the start of a lengthy
licensing and environmental approvals process before clearing
and planting could start.
The firm, PT Suryamas Cipta Perkasa (SCP), didn't wait. It
quickly cleared thousands of hectares of forest. That revelation
recently set off alarm bells at major international palm oil
trading firms Bunge and Cargill, which have made public
pledges to source edible oil from plantations developed without
cutting down forests illegally.
PT SCP is now under investigation from a presidential
taskforce on forests and land reform as well as local police for
clearing and developing the concession before getting mandatory
environmental approvals. The investigation has become a test of
Indonesia's pledge to clamp down on illegal forest clearing and
pull plantation and mining firms into line.
Pressure is also building on PT SCP's parent PT Best Agro
International Group, a large unlisted Indonesian palm oil
plantation owner, processor and exporter.
"The allegation of illegal deforestation is deeply
disturbing and should be addressed by PT Best quickly and
transparently," major customer Bunge, a global agribusiness and
food company, said in an email to Reuters. "If proven true,
Bunge will take appropriate steps to ensure that our supply
chain reflects our principles."
International conservation group Environmental Investigation
Agency (EIA) conducted a detailed probe into PT SCP and handed
its findings to the Indonesian government. The British-based NGO
also gave its findings to Reuters.
Further examination by Reuters of official documents,
interviews and satellite images reveals how the 23,000-hectare
(57,500 acre) concession in Central Kalimantan province was
developed and cleared apparently in violation of multiple laws.
"PT SCP is suspected to have committed violations to the
concession area since three years ago at the very least," said
Kuntoro Mangkusubroto, one of Indonesia's most respected
officials and head of the presidential taskforce on forests and
land reform.
The allegations are being investigated by the taskforce and
police in Central Kalimantan, a province in the Indonesian
portion of Borneo, a vast island east of Singapore with an
interior of dense tropical rainforest. If found guilty, PT SCP
directors could be jailed and the concession's licence revoked.
Villagers are also waging a campaign against PT SCP for
compensation and loss of livelihoods, saying the firm never
properly consulted them about the plantation plan.
Officials at PT SCP and PT Best deny wrongdoing and point to
conflicting national and local laws in the area and say fair
compensation was offered.
PT SCP official Wahyu Bima Dharta said the plantation had
brought jobs and development. One local official also defended
PT SCP, saying it had helped the economy.
"In the past, even the devil didn't want to enter this
area," Dharta said, referring to the concession.
Illegal deforestation is widespread in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, especially in Central Kalimantan, where scores
of palm oil and mining concessions overlap with protected
forests.
British-based NGO Forest Peoples Programme and Sawit Watch
of Indonesia say Indonesian laws offer weak protection for
community land rights. They point to figures from Indonesia's
National Land Bureau stating there are about 5,500 land
conflicts, of which 3,500 relate to palm oil.
BILLION-DOLLAR PROMISE
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has set a goal of cutting
greenhouse gas emissions by saving Indonesia's dwindling
rainforests, a pledge that won the promise of $1 billion from
Norway should he succeed. Indonesia has the world's
third-largest area of tropical rainforest.
But Yudhoyono faces huge pressure because of soaring global
demand for palm oil, used in everything from cookies to lipstick
to biofuels, and the government plans to double current output
to 40 million tonnes a year. Indonesia is the world's top palm
oil producer and earns $20 billion a year from exporting the
edible oil.
A recent trip to PT SCP's concession in Pulang Pisau
district in Central Kalimantan showed how advanced the
plantation is.
Criss-crossing the plantation along roads laid out in a
grid-pattern, deep canals drain tea-coloured water from the
black peat soil where forests stood a few years ago. The deep
peat stores large amounts of carbon, which when drained or
burned is released into the air, stoking climate change.
Plots marked with tags show some areas planted in March 2008
and already bearing palm fruits for harvest.
At the northwest edge of the plantation, a canal marks the
boundary with thick forest on one side where several endangered
orang-utans were gathered before fleeing at the sight of people.
A GPS tracking device confirmed the area was part of PT SCP's
concession area.
EIA's report details eight suspected violations against
Indonesian law committed by PT SCP. The report cites the laws
and includes copies of official documents supporting its
findings. "This is a test case that will show us very clearly if
the government is able or willing to enforce the law," said
Tomasz Johnson, a forest campaigner for EIA who investigated the
company.
Indonesia has abundant laws to protect its forests. But lax
enforcement and corruption mean cases go unpunished, NGOs say.
ALL IN THE TIMING
At the heart of the issue is PT SCP's development of the
plantation without getting approval for its environmental impact
assessment report. The firm has also planted in deep peat, data
used by the Ministry of Forestry shows. A presidential decree
bans planting in peat more than 3 metres deep.
Indonesian law states that plantation and mining firms need
an approved environmental impact assessment before carrying out
any business or activities. Failure to comply can result in up
to three years in jail and 3 billion rupiah ($318,000) in fines.
PT SCP official Dharta said an environmental impact
assessment report had been done but not approved by provincial
authorities. A senior company official from PT Best, who
declined to be named, told Reuters the firm would try to get the
environmental assessment approved in one or two months.
The key to the issue is the timing.
Indonesia's complex permitting process for a plantation can
take up to three years, meaning the firm was obliged to wait
until receiving its major environmental and business approvals.
Satellite imagery analysis by Thomson Reuters subsidiary
Lanworth, which specialises in agriculture, forestry and
renewable energy, shows the concession area being cleared from
2006, when the firm had only received a preliminary approval
that did not give it the right to clear land.
It shows that before the clearing of PT SCP's concession,
forest cover was 17,600 hectares in 2004-05, or 75 percent of
the total. By late 2011, just over 2,100 ha of forest and other
vegetation was left. Large areas of clearing started in
September-November 2006 and continued into 2009, the analysis
shows.
The firm also never received a forest clearance permit from
the Ministry of Forestry. Dharta told Reuters this was because
of confusion over the application of national and regional laws.
"We are actually the victim here. There is uncertainty in
the law where this area should go to," he said.
A 2011 Ministry of Forestry decree shows the concession area
as a combination of production, protection and conservation
forest, meaning it has not been released for development.
Local officials and the company say a provincial bylaw
removes the obligation for firms to get Ministry of Forestry
approval to clear forest for a palm oil plantation, a view the
ministry disputes.
Usis Sangkai, district head for economic administration and
natural resources, said PT SCP had developed "abandoned land"
and boosted the economy.
Presidential adviser Mangkusubroto told Reuters his team was
investigating evidence PT SCP had also extended the plantation
beyond its boundaries.
Local landowner Haji Asmadi, a thin, energetic man of 60,
says villagers were never properly consulted on plans to develop
the plantation, a view disputed by PT SCP and PT Best. He is
leading a claim for compensation for about 5,600 hectares of
land within the concession.
Indonesian shipping records obtained by Reuters show that PT
Best has been expanding its reach slowly.
Last year, Bunge accounted for a third of the more than
50,000 tonnes of palm oil cargoes shipped from PT Best in
Belawan port in Sumatra, the main export hub for the commodity.
Cargill confirmed a single purchase of palm oil products
from PT Best in September 2011 and said it would halt purchases
from the firm if any illegality was proven.
($1 = 9,435 rupiah)
(Niluksi Koswanage reported from Kuala Lumpur. Writing by David
Fogarty; Editing by Ed Davies)