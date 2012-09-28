JAKARTA, Sept 28 Indonesia's Aceh province has
revoked a controversial permit issued to a palm oil firm accused
of breaching a ban on forest clearing, a spokesman said on
Friday, in a rare climbdown following a legal challenge by
environmental groups.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has set a goal of cutting
greenhouse gas emissions by saving Indonesia's dwindling
tropical rainforests, the world's third-largest, a pledge that
won the promise of $1 billion from Norway should he succeed.
But the effort is being hampered by soaring global demand
for palm oil, used in everything from biscuits to biofuel.
Indonesia is the world's top producer of the edible oil, whose
exports earn the country $20 billion a year.
Last year, the governor of Aceh breached a two-year ban on
issuing permits to log and convert forests by giving permission
for PT Kallista Alam develop 1,605 hectares (4,000 acres) of
swamp, which includes protected peatlands.
The Aceh governor's move prompted legal action from
environmental groups and probes by the police and government
bodies, which led to the permit being revoked this week.
A spokesman for the Aceh province said the permit had been
revoked on Thursday, and notification sent to Kallista Alam.
"It is important that there is rule of law in business and
investing in Aceh, which provides benefits to the community,"
Muhammad Zulfikar, director of the Aceh chapter of the
Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI), said in a
statement.
Officials of PT Kallista Alam could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Former Aceh governor Irwandi Yusuf issued the permit to open
1,605 hectares of land for palm oil in the Tripa peatland area
in August last year.
In the last few years, Indonesia has seen rapid growth in
production of palm oil, with output this year expected to be
between 23 million and 25 million tonnes, with around 18 million
tonnes exported.
