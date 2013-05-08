BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $107.27 billion at the end of April from $104.8 billion the previous month, Bank Indonesia said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion