JAKARTA May 27 Indonesia's central bank has
issued new regulations for repurchase agreements of
rupiah-denominated bonds with banks for them to get Chinese
yuan.
The move is part of Bank Indonesia's (BI) push to get more
transactions settled in currencies other than the U.S. dollar to
reduce the country's dollar demand.
Its governor has previously said BI will facilitate
transactions with the rupiah and the yuan because it has the
support of the People's Bank of China under a bilateral swap
agreement.
Under the new regulations uploaded to BI's website on
Friday, a commercial bank can sell their sovereign bonds or BI's
notes and buy them again under a contract for at least 500,000
yuan or as needed by the underlying transactions.
BI said the transactions can take place through an auction
with fixed rates, or through non-auction, with 1-, 3- or 6-month
tenure.
Banks can use the yuan to finance international trade or
foreign direct investment.
On Friday, BI also issued new regulations covering the
procedure for swap transactions of currencies other than the
U.S. dollar.
Indonesia's and China's central banks last year increased
their bilateral swap deal to $20 billion from $15 billion, which
can be used for trade and direct investment financing, as well
as for purposes mutually agreed by both banks.
