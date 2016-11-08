JAKARTA Nov 8 Bank Indonesia started
implementing on Tuesday automatic auction for foreign exchange
swap transactions with the central bank, in a bid to minimize
risks in its monetary operation, it said in a statement.
Bank Indonesia (BI) said the move follows an automation of
auctions for forex term deposits started in June.
The central bank said it hopes the changes will support its
efforts in "maintaining stability in the forex market through
liquidity management of rupiah and foreign currencies in the
market."
In BI's most recent swap auction on Nov. 3, it sold 3-month
swap contracts worth $25 million.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)