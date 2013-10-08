(Corrects company name in first paragraph, adds reference to
Foxconn in second paragraph)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd expects to find a local
partner, register a joint venture and start building the
infrastructure to manufacture mobile phone handsets in Indonesia
next year.
The company, better known by its trading name Foxconn,
announced in 2012 that it intended to set up operations in
Indonesia, but it has been delayed by talks with the government
and the search for local partners.
"2014 is when we will have the company registered, when we
will have the partner announced and when we will have the site
and all the preparations," Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing Reuters
on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit
on Monday.
Last year, Indonesia said the company was planning to invest
$5-10 billion over five to 10 years and would produce about 3
million handsets a year.
Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou declined to say how much would be
invested in Indonesia but did say that the company is looking to
build more than only handsets in the country.
