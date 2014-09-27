JAKARTA, Sept 27 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
temporarily suspended open-pit mining at its Indonesian mine on
Saturday, a company statement said, after four people died in an
accident at one of the world's biggest copper mines.
A collision involving a truck carrying nine people at the
Grasberg open-pit mine resulted in activities being temporarily
suspended for an investigation of the accident, Freeport
spokeswoman Ledy Simarmata said in a statement.
The company was unable to give any estimates on the impact
to overall production.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Chris Nusatya; Editing by
Michael Perry)