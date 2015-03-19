JAKARTA, March 19 More than 50 Freeport-McMoRan
Inc workers blocked access to the firm's Indonesian unit
for a fourth day, halting production at one of the world's
biggest copper mines, union officials said on Thursday.
Freeport runs the huge Grasberg complex on remote Papua and
workers began blocking a road to the site on Monday to protest
against a settlement reached with other employees at the end of
a previous dispute.
"The blockade is still happening until today," a union
spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters. "Production has stopped
since the first day of blockade and we regret this."
"The blockade that is currently happening is being done
outside the workers union and was not organised by the union."
Freeport, which earlier this week said it believed the
matter can be resolved with limited impact to production, could
not be reached for comment on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor; Reporting by Dennys
Kapa, writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)