* Workers block access road for a fourth straight day
* Blockade has not been organised by the union -union
spokesman
* Metal prices could be underpinned if protest drags on
(Adds additional comments, details)
By Dennys Kapa
JAKARTA, March 19 Production has been halted at
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's copper mine in Indonesia as more
than 50 workers blocked an access road to the Grasberg site for
a fourth consecutive day, union officials said.
Any disruption to supplies from one of the world's biggest
copper mines could support benchmark metal prices that
have dropped around 9 percent so far this year.
Freeport runs the huge Grasberg complex on remote Papua and
workers began blocking the road to the site on Monday to protest
against a settlement reached with other employees at the end of
a previous dispute.
"The blockade is still happening until today," a union
spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters on Thursday. "Production
has stopped since the first day of blockade and we regret this."
"The blockade that is currently happening is being done
outside the workers union and was not organised by the union."
Freeport could not be reached for a comment. Earlier this
week, the miner had said that it believed the matter could be
resolved with limited impact to production.
Currently more than 50 people are involved in the blockade,
including locals who are not employed by Freeport, Albar Sabang,
a senior official at a Freeport union, told Reuters in a text
message on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, a senior Indonesian mines ministry
official had said more than 300 workers were protesting.
"There has been some anticipation that there was going to be
an issue at Freeport ... it hasn't impacted the market today but
if it drags on, then it will," an Asia-based concentrates trader
said.
Freeport Indonesia, which employs around 24,000 workers, is
expected to produce 43 percent more copper concentrate this year
at 2 million tonnes.
Relations between Freeport and the workers' unions have been
strained in recent years. Late in 2014, a planned one-month
strike following the death of four workers was cancelled at the
11th hour.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Melanie Burton,
Reporting by Dennys Kapa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)