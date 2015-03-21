JAKARTA, March 21 A five-day blockade by workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian mine ended on Saturday and normal operations were being resumed at the Grasberg site, a spokeswoman for the U.S.-based miner said.

The demonstration, which began on Monday and halted production at one of the world's biggest copper mines, relates to a settlement reached with other employees at the end of a previous dispute and was not union-backed.

"We have re-opened the access road to the mine at MP72 and are resuming normal operations today," spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said in a text message. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)