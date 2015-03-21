JAKARTA, March 21 A five-day blockade by workers
at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian mine ended on
Saturday and normal operations were being resumed at the
Grasberg site, a spokeswoman for the U.S.-based miner said.
The demonstration, which began on Monday and halted
production at one of the world's biggest copper mines, relates
to a settlement reached with other employees at the end of a
previous dispute and was not union-backed.
"We have re-opened the access road to the mine at MP72 and
are resuming normal operations today," spokeswoman Daisy
Primayanti said in a text message.
