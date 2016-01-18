(Adds comment from Freeport head office spokesman, background
on stock price)
JAKARTA Jan 18 The chief executive of Freeport
McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit, Maroef Sjamsuddin, has
resigned for "personal reasons", a company spokesman said on
Monday, less than a month after the chairman of the U.S. mining
giant stepped down.
Freeport, which operates one of the world's largest copper
and gold mines in Indonesia's far-eastern Papua region, is a key
source of resource revenue for the country, and the issue of its
operations and contract to operate are politically sensitive.
Sjamsuddin's resignation, after only a year in the job,
follows an inquiry into the Indonesian parliamentary speaker
that he spearheaded, which saw the speaker forced to resign amid
corruption allegations in December. The matter is still being
investigated by the attorney general's office.
Freeport has started a process to replace Sjamsuddin, Eric
Kinneberg, a spokesman at Freeport's head office in Arizona,
said in an email. He did not elaborate on why Sjamsuddin had
quit other than to say it was for personal reasons.
Freeport's stock has fallen 36 percent this month hammered
by falling prices for copper and oil, which the company also
produces. The New York Stock Exchange, where Freeport's stock is
listed, was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.
Sjamsuddin, a retired Air Vice Marshal of the Indonesian Air
Force and deputy chief of the National Intelligence Agency
(BIN), was picked by former Freeport Chairman James Moffett to
head the Indonesian unit in January 2015, despite his apparent
lack of experience in mining.
At the time, Sjamsuddin said he would enhance cooperation
with the government and other stakeholders to support the
company's long-term plan to operate mines in Papua.
Freeport is negotiating with the government for an extension
of its Grasberg contract, which is due to expire in 2021. The
company, looking to invest $18 billion to transition Grasberg
from open pit to underground mining in 2017, wants to finalize
an extension before it signs off on the expansion.
The Indonesian government is looking to increase its
ownership of Freeport Indonesia, recently valued by the company
at $16.2 billion, to 20 percent from a current 9.36 percent.
According to Said Didu, a special staff to the energy
minister, Sjamsuddin had worked well with the government.
"I don't know exactly how the process will go from here.
That will depend on his replacement," Didu said, noting that he
didn't know who had been appointed to replace Sjamsuddin.
Freeport chairman Moffett stepped down on Dec. 28 after
three decades in charge.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Wilda Asmarini in
Jakarta. Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver;
Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by David Clarke, Mark Potter
and Marguerita Choy)