JAKARTA Jan 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc's
copper concentrate export permit for its Indonesian unit will
expire on Thursday, Didi Sumedi, an official at the trade
ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last week, Indonesia's government stated that Freeport,
which runs the massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, must put a
further $530 million into an escrow account in order to get an
extension to its export permit.
"The end limit (for Freeport to export) is January 28," said
Sumedi, who earlier this week said the export permit deadline
was on Tuesday.
