JAKARTA Oct 21 Indonesia's State-Owned
Enterprise Minister has proposed that either miner Aneka Tambang
or aluminium producer PT Inalum be top picks for
taking the stake in Freeport-McMoran's Indonesian unit.
Freeport Indonesia must propose its 10.6 percent divestment
share price to the government this month, as part of an
investment agreement relating to the process of extending its
contract at its huge copper and gold mine in Papua beyond 2021.
Indonesian ministers are battling over control of U.S.
mining giant Freeport's future in the country, threatening to
mar President Joko Widodo's five-day trip to the United States
later this month.
"We propose that state owned enterprises can take the
divested share," SOE Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on
Wednesday. "There are two possibilities: Antam and Inalum."
Indonesia's government, which already has a 9.4 percent
stake in Freeport Indonesia, will have 90 days to decide on the
divestment proposal once it has been received.
An additional 10 percent must also be divested by Freeport
by 2019. Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment.
