* Freeport Indonesia looking to divest 10.6 pct stake
* Sale would be part of process of extending contract on
huge mine
* Minister says nickel miner Aneka Tambang could take stake
* Says other option is aluminium producer PT Inalum
JAKARTA, Oct 21 One of two Indonesian
government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang or
aluminium producer PT Inalum, should buy the stake that
Freeport-McMoran's plans to divest in its Indonesian
unit, the country's state-owned enterprise minister said.
Freeport Indonesia is looking to divest 10.6 percent of the
company as part of the process of extending its contract to
operate its huge copper and gold mine in the region of Papua
beyond 2021. It must propose the divestment share price to the
government this month.
The comments from SOE Minister Rini Soemarno come as
ministers have been battling over control of U.S. mining giant
Freeport's future in the country, threatening to mar President
Joko Widodo's five-day trip to the United States later this
month.
"We propose that state-owned enterprises can take the
divested share," Soemarno told reporters on Wednesday. "There
are two possibilities: Antam and Inalum."
Indonesia's government, which already has a 9.4-percent
stake in Freeport Indonesia, will have 90 days to decide on the
divestment proposal once it has been received.
Freeport has no issues relating to the proposed divestment
as long as it has a "legal basis and a clear mechanism", said
company spokesman Riza Pratama. The U.S. miner would prefer to
make the divestment through an initial public offering, he
added.
An IPO has previously been backed by Indonesian mines
ministry officials.
Aneka Tambang was willing to take the Freeport Indonesia
stake, Chief Executive Tedy Badrujaman told a parliamentary
hearing on Wednesday, although the state-owned nickel miner
would need help from financial institutions to fund the
acquisition.
Such discussions had already begun, he added.
PT Inalum did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Ahead of Widodo's first trip to the United States next week,
ambassador Robert Blake told reporters on Wednesday that
Freeport was not actually seeking a contract extension, but
instead wanted assurances that when its current contract
expires, it would be extended.
"Freeport is ready to start investing in the underground
mine in Papua but of course they need some assurances that their
contract will be extended so they can recoup some of their
investment," said Blake, speaking in Jakarta.
Earlier this month, Indonesian government officials said
they planned to amend rules on mining contract renewals by the
end of the year, which would allow companies to propose an
extension 10 years before their contracts expire.
Present rules only allows talks on an extension to start two
years before a contract is due to end.
