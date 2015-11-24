JAKARTA Nov 24 A parliamentary ethics probe
into a meeting between the speaker of Indonesia's house of
representatives and officials from mining giant Freeport McMoRan
should not delay the company's divestment plans for its
Indonesian unit, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia must sell the Indonesian government a
greater share of its huge copper and gold mine in Papua as part
of the process to extend its right to operate beyond 2021.
The divestment process came under scrutiny during the past
week, with house speaker Setya Novanto under public pressure
over alleged ethical misconduct during a meeting with Freeport
officials. Novanto is a member of the opposition Golkar party.
Bambang Gatot, the coal and minerals director general, told
Reuters that the ethics issues would not delay the divestment.
"I see it as a technical (process), while the parliament
issue is separate," he added. "The issues are not related."
Freeport initially had until Oct. 14 to submit a proposal on
the value of the 10.6 percent stake to be divested.
Earlier this month, Indonesia's government warned Freeport
that it must propose a price soon, or be considered in default
of its obligations.
Gatot said government had not a set deadline. He added that
the government would respond within 90 days, once Freeport's
proposal was received.
A Freeport Indonesia spokesman said that the company "has
consistently advised the government that its shares will be
divested at fair value following extension of its operations on
mutually acceptable terms".
The Indonesian government is looking to increase its
ownership of Freeport Indonesia to 20 percent from a current
9.36 percent. A further 10 percent must be divested to the
government by the end of 2019.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)