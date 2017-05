TORONTO Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner, said on Friday that it has not reached an agreement with Indonesia on a new permit for its Grasberg mine and copper concentrate exports remain restricted.

Indonesia, which earlier on Friday said it had issued a new mining permit to Freeport, halted shipments of copper concentrate exports on Jan. 12, a suspension that Freeport said would reduce output from its Grasberg mine by around 70 million pounds of copper per month. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)