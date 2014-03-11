CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
JAKARTA, March 11 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has cut production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine by around 60 percent, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday, two months after halting exports over a dispute with the government on a new export tax.
Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp have refused to pay an escalating export tax introduced on Jan. 12 as part of package of new mining rules aimed at forcing miners to build smelters and process raw materials in Indonesia.
"Although Freeport Indonesia has cut their production by around 60 percent, Freeport management has not yet announced any layoffs so far," Papua-based Freeport union official Virgo Solossa said by telephone.
"They are still waiting for a government decision on an export tax relaxation."
Freeport, who late last month said it may need to declare force majeure on copper concentrate sales at the world's fifth largest copper mine, could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Randy Fabi and Himani Sarkar)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.