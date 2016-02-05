* Govt focus is on how to resume exports -official
* Difference in "interpretation" of regulations -official
(Adds details and further comment from govt official, Freeport)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Feb 5 Indonesia's mining ministry is
confident U.S miner Freeport McMoRan Inc will be issued
with an extension of its copper concentrate export permit next
week, a government official said on Friday.
Freeport's export permit expired last week amid a dispute
over a smelter project that the government said has fallen
behind schedule.
An extended halt in Freeport's exports would be a blow to
its profits and deny the Indonesian government desperately
needed revenue from one of its biggest taxpayers. A stoppage
would also buoy global copper prices that fell around 25
percent last year and hit six-year lows in mid-January.
"I am optimistic all of this will be finalised next week,"
an official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"Our focus is how can exports resume."
The official, who did not want to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the matter, declined to comment on a $530
million dollar bond the government has requested from the
Phoenix, Arizona-based miner as a guarantee it will complete
construction of another local smelter.
"We also feel optimistic," a spokesman for Freeport's
Indonesian unit told Reuters when asked whether a renewal of its
export permit was likely next week.
The spokesman declined to comment further.
A 2014 rule requires Freeport to invest further in domestic
processing as a prerequisite for obtaining its export permits.
However, construction of Freeport's second smelter has not begun
yet, the government official said.
"We are pushing so that this can be accelerated," the
official said.
The government is working to ensure that Freeport's
operations run smoothly, but also that the company follows
prevailing laws, amid a "slight difference of interpretation of
regulations," the official said.
