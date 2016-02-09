* Recommendation linked to payment of 5 pct export tax
JAKARTA, Feb 9
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's mining ministry on
Tuesday recommended that Freeport McMoRan Inc receive a
new six-month copper export permit, potentially ending a near
two-week stoppage after the previous permit expired last month.
Freeport was forced to halt overseas shipments from one of
the world's biggest copper mines in Papua after the government
demanded the U.S. mining giant first pay a $530 million deposit
for a new smelter before a new export permit could be approved.
A lengthy export stoppage would have hit Freeport's profits
and denied the Indonesian government desperately needed revenue
from one of its biggest taxpayers.
"We issued a recommendation that Freeport receive an export
permit," Bambang Gatot, the mining ministry's director general
of coal and minerals, told reporters.
The mining ministry recommendation will now be sent to the
trade ministry, which has the power to issue export permits.
Typically once the trade ministry receives a recommendation
from the mining ministry, the renewal of an export permit would
be a formality.
Freeport Indonesia produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper
ore from the mine per day. About a third usually goes to a
domestic smelter at Gresik, with the rest exported as
concentrate.
Gatot told parliament the mining ministry supported the
renewal of Freeport's export permit because of the miner's
willingness to continue paying an export tax of 5 percent.
Talks between the two sides over the $530 million bond were
still ongoing.
Indonesia wants the deposit as a guarantee that the Phoenix,
Arizona-based company will complete construction of another
local smelter. The amount would add to an estimated $80 million
that Freeport set aside in July 2015 to obtain its current
export permit.
Clementino Lamury, a director for Freeport Indonesia, told
parliament the company already had a contract with vendors on
constructing the smelter and would abide by the agreed payment
terms, despite government demands for the investment to be
accelerated.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson last month said the
government's demand for a smelter deposit was "inconsistent"
with an agreement reached between the two sides in mid-2014.
According to that agreement, Freeport must sell the
government a greater share of the Grasberg mine, and invest in
domestic processing to win an extension of its mining contract
beyond 2021.
The U.S. mining giant wants to invest $18 billion to expand
its operations at Grasberg, but is seeking government assurances
first that it will get a contract extension.
Freeport's long-held desire to continue mining in Indonesia
beyond 2021 has been beset by controversy, including cabinet
infighting, resignations and a major political scandal that led
to the resignation of the parliamentary speaker.
