By Yuka Obayashi, Jane Chung and Fergus Jensen
TOKYO/SEOUL/JAKARTA, April 26 Freeport McMoRan
Inc is preparing three copper concentrate export
shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a
15-week outage, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
Freeport is ramping up output and copper shipments from
Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, after
obtaining an export permit on Friday that coincided with U.S.
Vice President Mike Pence's state visit.
These include shipments for customers in South Korea and
Japan, the sources told Reuters. The restart of Grasberg
shipments could mean freight savings for East Asian customers
forced to buy from Chile while Indonesian exports were offline,
one South Korean-based trade source said.
It takes "about 35 days" to ship from Chile, he said, more
than three times longer than it takes to ship from Grasberg.
A shipping source in Japan said a vessel has loaded 22,000
tonnes of copper concentrate from Grasberg and is ready to leave
for South Korea as early as later on Wednesday. Other ships may
be headed to India and China, industry sources said.
A spokesman for Freeport Indonesia declined immediate
comment on the matter.
Freeport is coordinating with customers who had made "other
arrangements for supply when we were shut down for exports,"
chief executive Richard Adkerson told an earnings conference
call late on Tuesday.
There were "a series of ships, ones having loading completed
as we speak," he said, referring to 20,000-25,000-tonne vessels.
"We had close to 100,000 tonnes of copper concentrate at our
portside ... so we'll have a series of ships to reduce that
inventory."
Indonesia halted Freeport's copper concentrate exports on
Jan. 12 under rules requiring the world's largest publicly
listed copper miner to adopt a new mining permit, divest a 51
percent stake of its Indonesian unit, build a second smelter,
relinquish arbitration rights and pay new taxes and royalties.
Adkerson said arbitration is still an option being
considered by the Phoenix, Arizona-based company that has said
it will only agree to a new permit with the same fiscal and
legal protection in its current contract.
The stoppage has cost both sides hundreds of millions of
dollars, and tensions have grown around Grasberg after Freeport
laid off about 10 percent of its workforce of 32,000 and cut
spending on underground expansion by one-third in an effort to
stem its losses.
The company is now in talks with union leaders representing
about one-third of its Indonesian workforce, Adkerson said, "in
an effort to get them back to work."
Union leaders warned last week that a one-month strike would
commence on May 1, demanding an end to Freeport's furlough
policy.
According to the trade ministry, Freeport exported 1.17
million tonnes of copper concentrate to Japan, South Korea,
China, India and the Philippines in 2016.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Jane Chung in Seoul and
Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor
in Toronto; Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)