JAKARTA Jan 19 The price of shares in Freeport Indonesia, the local unit of U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc, being offered to the government under divestment rules is too expensive, the state-owned enterprises minister said on Tuesday.

Rini Soemarno told reporters that state-owned enterprises (SOE) are still interested in purchasing shares in Freeport Indonesia but the proposed price of $1.7 billion is too expensive.

"We are still interested. SOE companies should have big mines, because these mines belong to Indonesia," Soemarno said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Nicholas Owen)