JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's mines ministry has
issued a letter of recommendation for Freeport McMoran Inc
Indonesian unit to get a permit to export 1.4 million
tonnes of copper concentrates until Jan. 11 next year, an
official with the ministry told reporters on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia still cannot export its copper
concentrates until the trade ministry issues an export permit
based on the mines ministry's recommendation.
Bambang Gatot, the mines ministry's director general for
coal and minerals, said the government will impose a 5 percent
export tax on the shipments.
