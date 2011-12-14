JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesian union leader Sudiro hopes to lead miners at the world's biggest gold mine to a better life.

Sudiro, a Muslim, often invoked Biblical stories in speeches to fire up 8,000 mostly Christian workers to join him in a strike over pay at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia mine, a dispute crippling the U.S. firm's production.

"It took thousands of years for the Israelites to reach the promised land," he said in one speech to workers near the remote mine in Papua, eastern Indonesia.

"I think God works in the same way here, so we can be united and fight for this," he said. Like many Indonesians, Sudiro uses only one name.

Sudiro signed a pay deal with Freeport on Wednesday on behalf of the striking workers, a union spokesman said, ending a three-month strike at what is also the world's second-biggest copper mine.

Striking workers at the remote Grasberg mine agreed to a 37-percent pay rise over two years, the union said. It aims to get members back to work on Saturday, union field coordinator Hengki Binur said.

The pay rise, from current levels of $2-$3 per hour, was far below the initial $30-$200 an hour pay levels that Sudiro pushed for, and so may be seen as a success for both Sudiro and Freeport. It's also a Christmas present for workers, and a victory for an increasingly vocal labour movement in Indonesia.

"By the time I step down, I want to see that workers have understood their rights, to get a fairer position in the eyes of the management, and to be treated as a partner instead of mere tools," Sudiro told Reuters in an interview.

The slim 43-year old Taekwondo expert has taken on not only the U.S. miner but also the local military, and regional and central government in the dispute, in a country where in recent decades union leaders were often hounded into jail, or just disappeared.

In almost 20 years at Freeport, Sudiro has worked his way up as a maintenance and quality control specialist to the highest level possible for a non-staffer. Companies in Indonesia often rely on contractors because of strict local labour laws favouring staff employees.

He became the head of the union with a promise to improve welfare payments in a mountainous region with few roads where costs and inflation are higher than elsewhere in Indonesia.

Minimum wages in Jakarta can be around 2 million rupiah ($220) a month, but in Papua, a salary of 5 million a month can barely provide a bed to sleep on, local sources say.

A 50-kg bag of cement for construction can cost 1.5 million rupiah in Papua, versus just 50,000 rupiah in the capital .

Sudiro started his strike campaign after finding out workers at Freeport Indonesia earned 10 times less than workers at the Phoenix, Arizona-based firm's mines in Chile and Peru. Freeport workers in Peru also went on strike over pay recently.

"Other Freeport miners get paid $35 per hour, but the fact is Grasberg is the prima donna of Freeport. We contribute 30 percent of the total copper concentrate and 98 percent of the total gold concentrate," Sudiro told Reuters.

"If we take this into account, our contribution to Freeport is by far bigger, but we got paid peanuts," he said.

Freeport's CEO Richard Adkerson, in Jakarta to help broker a deal to end the strike, had called Sudiro's earlier pay demands "excessive and unreasonable" and also wanted a "fair" deal.

Both were under intense pressure to do a deal in recent weeks. The firm will likely miss its fourth quarter sales targets, while workers, unpaid during the strike, worried they might not be able to afford to celebrate Christmas this month.

MYSTERIOUS?

Sudiro has won the trust of workers, partly because of his oratory skills. And although his slim frame and Javanese race marks him out as different to the shorter and largely stockier Papuan men, his two children were born in the region and speak in the local dialect.

"He lets other members of the union talk, but he would then close the speeches with a short speech -- like adding seasoning to food," said Virgo Solossa, a union colleague.

The dispute at Freeport started in July, when workers went on strike to force the firm to revoke a decision to sack Sudiro. Sudiro and other union officials were sacked for taking days off as they planned a strike, union sources say.

Sudiro has since told local media he has been threatened by high-ranking security officials for organising the strike, and is often followed by a government intelligence officer .

The Papua region has seen a simmering independence movement for decades, as locals push for greater revenues from resources, leading the area to be heavily guarded by the police and military, who have often cracked down violently on protests or any expression of independence from the sprawling archipelago.

Sudiro has avoided the heavy handed fate of union leaders from Indonesia's past, which local rumours suggest is because he has high-ranking connections. He refuses to discuss such issues.

"He is a mysterious character and I think, at the least, he has an intelligence network ... because how can a person lead a strike for months in Papua without anyone being able to stop him?" said Octovianus Mote, a lobbyist for Papua in the United States.