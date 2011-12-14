JAKARTA Dec 14 Indonesian union leader
Sudiro hopes to lead miners at the world's biggest gold mine to
a better life.
Sudiro, a Muslim, often invoked Biblical stories in speeches
to fire up 8,000 mostly Christian workers to join him in a
strike over pay at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
Indonesia mine, a dispute crippling the U.S. firm's production.
"It took thousands of years for the Israelites to reach the
promised land," he said in one speech to workers near the remote
mine in Papua, eastern Indonesia.
"I think God works in the same way here, so we can be united
and fight for this," he said. Like many Indonesians, Sudiro uses
only one name.
Sudiro signed a pay deal with Freeport on Wednesday on
behalf of the striking workers, a union spokesman said, ending a
three-month strike at what is also the world's second-biggest
copper mine.
Striking workers at the remote Grasberg mine agreed to a
37-percent pay rise over two years, the union said. It aims to
get members back to work on Saturday, union field coordinator
Hengki Binur said.
The pay rise, from current levels of $2-$3 per hour, was far
below the initial $30-$200 an hour pay levels that Sudiro pushed
for, and so may be seen as a success for both Sudiro and
Freeport. It's also a Christmas present for workers, and a
victory for an increasingly vocal labour movement in Indonesia.
"By the time I step down, I want to see that workers have
understood their rights, to get a fairer position in the eyes of
the management, and to be treated as a partner instead of mere
tools," Sudiro told Reuters in an interview.
The slim 43-year old Taekwondo expert has taken on not only
the U.S. miner but also the local military, and regional and
central government in the dispute, in a country where in recent
decades union leaders were often hounded into jail, or just
disappeared.
In almost 20 years at Freeport, Sudiro has worked his way up
as a maintenance and quality control specialist to the highest
level possible for a non-staffer. Companies in Indonesia often
rely on contractors because of strict local labour laws
favouring staff employees.
He became the head of the union with a promise to improve
welfare payments in a mountainous region with few roads where
costs and inflation are higher than elsewhere in Indonesia.
Minimum wages in Jakarta can be around 2 million rupiah
($220) a month, but in Papua, a salary of 5 million a month can
barely provide a bed to sleep on, local sources say.
A 50-kg bag of cement for construction can cost 1.5 million
rupiah in Papua, versus just 50,000 rupiah in the
capital .
Sudiro started his strike campaign after finding
out workers at Freeport Indonesia earned 10 times less than
workers at the Phoenix, Arizona-based firm's mines in Chile and
Peru. Freeport workers in Peru also went on strike over pay
recently.
"Other Freeport miners get paid $35 per hour, but the fact
is Grasberg is the prima donna of Freeport. We contribute 30
percent of the total copper concentrate and 98 percent of the
total gold concentrate," Sudiro told Reuters.
"If we take this into account, our contribution to Freeport
is by far bigger, but we got paid peanuts," he said.
Freeport's CEO Richard Adkerson, in Jakarta to help broker a
deal to end the strike, had called Sudiro's earlier pay demands
"excessive and unreasonable" and also wanted a "fair" deal.
Both were under intense pressure to do a deal in
recent weeks. The firm will likely miss its fourth quarter sales
targets, while workers, unpaid during the strike, worried they
might not be able to afford to celebrate Christmas this month.
MYSTERIOUS?
Sudiro has won the trust of workers, partly because of his
oratory skills. And although his slim frame and Javanese race
marks him out as different to the shorter and largely stockier
Papuan men, his two children were born in the region and speak
in the local dialect.
"He lets other members of the union talk, but he would then
close the speeches with a short speech -- like adding seasoning
to food," said Virgo Solossa, a union colleague.
The dispute at Freeport started in July, when workers went
on strike to force the firm to revoke a decision to sack Sudiro.
Sudiro and other union officials were sacked for taking days off
as they planned a strike, union sources say.
Sudiro has since told local media he has been threatened by
high-ranking security officials for organising the strike, and
is often followed by a government intelligence
officer .
The Papua region has seen a simmering independence movement
for decades, as locals push for greater revenues from resources,
leading the area to be heavily guarded by the police and
military, who have often cracked down violently on protests or
any expression of independence from the sprawling archipelago.
Sudiro has avoided the heavy handed fate of union leaders
from Indonesia's past, which local rumours suggest is because he
has high-ranking connections. He refuses to discuss such issues.
"He is a mysterious character and I think, at the least, he
has an intelligence network ... because how can a person lead a
strike for months in Papua without anyone being able to stop
him?" said Octovianus Mote, a lobbyist for Papua in the United
States.