JAKARTA May 22 The death toll from a tunnel collapse at a mine run by the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has been raised to 28, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, after giving up hope of finding any more survivors.

The Arizona-based company closed the world's second-largest copper mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. Ten workers were rescued.