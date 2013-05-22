BRIEF-CEO of Nordic American Tanker buys 250,000 shares in company
* A company owned by Chairman & CEO and his immediate family bought 250,000 shares in NAT at $5.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA May 22 The death toll from a tunnel collapse at a mine run by the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has been raised to 28, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, after giving up hope of finding any more survivors.
The Arizona-based company closed the world's second-largest copper mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. Ten workers were rescued.
* A company owned by Chairman & CEO and his immediate family bought 250,000 shares in NAT at $5.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 31, co issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 million of 2021 notes outstanding after consummation of tender offer - SEC Filing