JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia has told Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc it cannot resume production
yet at its huge copper mine following a major accident, a
government official said on Saturday, adding to doubts how much
longer the company can continue supplies of the metal.
Freeport suspended operations at its Grasberg complex in
eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training tunnel
collapsed killing 28 people in one of Indonesia's worst mining
accidents. Another worker is in serious condition after a
separate accident on Friday, prompting a union leader to tell
members to stop work.
"On Thursday, the director general (at the energy and
mineral resources ministry) issued a letter forbidding all
production activity except for maintenance," chief mining
inspector Syawaludin Lubis told Reuters in a text message.
He gave no time frame for the resumption of production.