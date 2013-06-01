By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia has told Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc it cannot resume production
at its huge copper mine until the result of an investigation
into an accident is complete, a government official said on
Saturday, adding to doubt about how long the company can supply
the metal.
The investigation is expected to take two months, a company
official said.
Freeport suspended operations at its remote Grasberg complex
in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training tunnel
collapsed killing 28 people in one of Indonesia's worst mining
accidents.
Another Freeport mine worker died on Saturday evening after
a safety breach on Friday that prompted a union leader to tell
members to stop work at the world's second-largest copper mine.
"We will do all we can to help his family get through the
loss of their husband and father," Freeport Indonesia President
Director Rozik B. Soetjipto said in an emailed statement on
Saturday, adding that the causes of this incident were also
being investigated.
"(Freeport must) stop all production activities except for
maintenance until the results of the independent investigation
are completed," Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry director
of minerals Dede Suhendra told Reuters by text message on
Saturday.
A Freeport spokeswoman confirmed that an independent
investigation had begun and that the company was not allowed to
resume production until after the investigation was complete.
"The investigation team formed by the government arrived in
Tembagapura yesterday morning and I hear reports from the site
that they have started by going to ground zero and doing
investigations there," Freeport Indonesia Corporate
Communications chief Daisy Primayanti told Reuters.
"They are indicating to us that they will be completing the
investigation in two months," she said.
Primayanti declined to comment on the subject of ore
stockpiles and shipments.
Prolonged closure could hit Freeport's ability to supply its
customers and global supplies of copper.
Freeport has not said how long its stockpiles of ore might
last.
Industry sources say large miners typically have three to
four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and about three days on
site.
Freeport declared a force majeure on some concentrate sales
about one month into a 2011 strike.
After the latest accident on Friday, in which a truck driver
was seriously injured, Freeport union official Virgo Solossa
asked the company to stop all activities at the remote complex
in west Papua, and to review safety systems.
The accidents could have a bearing on contract
renegotiations between the Indonesian government and the
company, which is trying to obtain an extension beyond 2021.
The Arizona-based company wants to turn Grasberg into the
world's biggest underground mining complex after 2016 when its
open pit operations are due to end. Open-pit mining currently
accounts for two-thirds of production.
Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at
the mine, which also holds the world's largest gold reserves.
Freeport Indonesia's sales are expected to reach 1.1 billion
lb of copper and 1.2 million ounces of gold in 2013, up 54
percent and 31 percent over 2012, respectively.
Open-pit mining at Grasberg normally produces about 140,000
tonnes of copper ore a day, while underground operations yield
80,000 tonnes.
The problems at the mine have helped underpin copper prices,
although a prolonged shutdown would be necessary to hit world
supplies, which are still seen in a small surplus this year.