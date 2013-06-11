* Timing of copper mine's reopening remains unclear
* Market eyeing stock levels at ports and site
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 11 An investigation into a tunnel
collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport McMoRan Copper and
Gold Inc's Indonesian mine has reached preliminary findings, the
firm said on Tuesday, although the timing of any reopening of
the copper mine remains unclear.
Freeport suspended operations at the world's No.2
copper miner in West Papua on May 15, a day after a training
area in a tunnel caved in on 38 workers.
"We understand that the independent investigation team
formed by the government has met with the DG (director general
of the minerals ministry) and have discussed preliminary
results," Freeport Indonesia spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said.
She was unable to give any details on what might have caused
the accident or a possible timetable to resume operations,
adding the firm was hoping for further updates from officials.
Freeport and the Energy and Minerals Resources Ministry have
both launched separate investigations, which union officials say
must be completed before production work can resume.
Arizona-based Freeport briefly resumed open-pit mining
production on May 28, but after a worker died in a separate
accident the government asked the company to suspend operations
until a government investigation was completed.
Ridho Wattimena, a mining engineer who is heading the
government-led probe, told Reuters a report on the accident
could be handed to the ministry within days.
"We plan to submit the report of the investigation this
weekend or early next week," Wattimena said, adding that the
team would then continue inspecting other mines in Indonesia.
Government officials said they did not know when the
investigation would be wrapped up and would seek input from
industry experts on the preliminary results.
A stoppage of three months would cut around 125,000 tonnes
of copper, or about half a percent, from global supply, Reuters
estimates show. Combined with other disruptions, this could wipe
out an expected small market surplus and boost global prices
.
Industry sources say large miners typically have three to
four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on
site.
Primayanti said she could not give details on stock levels,
but Freeport Indonesia declared a force majeure on some
concentrate sales about one month into a 2011 strike.
Indonesia's only copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Monday
it had taken just one shipment from Freeport Indonesia since
last month's accident.