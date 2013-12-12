* Freeport Indonesia says mineral export ban would cut
output by 60 pct
* To cost Indonesia $1.6 bln in lost revenue, or 0.6 pct of
GDP growth next year
* Says to cut output by 900 mln pounds of copper, 1.7 mln
ounces of gold next year
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Dec 12 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
warned that Indonesia's plan to ban mineral exports from
next month would cut the firm's revenues in the country by 65
percent, costing Southeast Asia's biggest economy $1.6 billion
in lost revenue next year.
From January, mining companies must process ore before
shipping it overseas, part of policies aimed at boosting the
value of exports of raw materials from Indonesia, the world's
top exporter of nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin.
But a tumbling currency, a precarious trade deficit and
protests from industry have made the Southeast Asian nation
reconsider the step. Indonesian President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono is expected to make a final decision soon on the ban.
"We are trying to inform and convince the government how
serious this is," Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told
Reuters.
Last week, lawmakers said they would not dilute the law,
adopted five years ago, and it must go ahead as scheduled.
If there are no changes to the ban, Freeport was expected to
face a loss in revenue of around $5 billion next year, or 65
percent of its total in Indonesia, due to losses in production
from the world's second-largest copper mine.
The U.S. mining giant estimated that output at its Grasberg
mine would fall by 60 percent next year, consisting of a cut of
900 million pounds of copper and 1.7 million ounces of gold. It
would also have to layoff half of its 15,000 employees in
Indonesia.
For Indonesia, that translates into a loss of $1.6 billion
in taxes, royalties and dividends, or 0.6 percent of GDP growth.
The central bank expects GDP growth of around 6 percent next
year, compared to 5.7 percent this year.
"What we are trying to convince government and members of
parliament is that allowing us to continue exporting our product
would not be breaching the law," Soetjipto said.
Freeport currently processes only around 40 percent of its
ore mined domestically at one smelter in East Java, but the
prevailing law requires it to smelt all of it in Indonesia from
mid-January.
PT Indovasi and PT Indosmelt also plan to build smelters to
take ore from Freeport, but construction has yet to start.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ed Davies)